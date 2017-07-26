External Objects For Mesa's RadeonSI Should Land This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 July 2017 at 08:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Valve-led work on implementing EXT_external_objects support inside Mesa should soon be landing. This is good news as it's one of the last remaining bits for seeing mainline RadeonSI/RADV working out well for SteamVR on Linux.

Andres Rodriguez of Valve had been working on the OpenGL External Objects for Mesa, which is basically about bringing Vulkan's external memory capabilities over to the OpenGL space. The OpenGL external memory object support is used by the SteamVR compositor on Linux. Presumably this EXT_external_objects support will be part of the likely OpenGL 4.6 update we could be seeing soon.

With Andres being away at the moment, Timothy Arceri -- another Mesa developer working for Valve -- has taken to re-basing the 24 patches for EXT_external_objects and EXT_external_objects_fd and addressing comments raised during review. Hitting the mailing list just minutes ago was the v4 patches. Arceri believes this will be the last version of these patches and is planning to mainline them by the end of the week.

While there is some common Mesa code as part of this work and to the Gallium3D Mesa state tracker, the extensions are only wired up for RadeonSI. There are also changes to RADV for ensuring both RadeonSI/RADV produce the same UUIDs.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Adds More Linux Games To OpenGL Threading Whitelist
VC5 Driver Makes Strides For Future Broadcom GPU
Mesa 17.2 RC1 Now Available For Testing
Mesa 17.2 Has Been Branched
Most Feral Games Are Currently Broken On Mesa Git, RadeonSI Also Has A Steam Issue
Clover OpenCL Gallium3D Sees Some Patches, Closer To OpenCL 1.2
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone