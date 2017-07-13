EXT_external_objects For Mesa Updated, Fixes SteamVR OpenGL Crash
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 July 2017 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Valve developer Andres Rodriguez has sent out his third revision to the set of Mesa patches implementing the EXT_external_objects OpenGL extension.

EXT_external_objects is for EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd for Linux drivers and is similar to the external memory behavior offered on Vulkan. Valve is planning to make use of this OpenGL External memory object support by the SteamVR compositor on Vulkan. This is a newer GL extension likely to be introduced officially with OpenGL 4.6.

This third version of the Mesa patches fix a crash during initialization of the SteamVR OpenGL client. There's also a GFX9/Vega fix and other fixes/clean-ups spurred by code review on the earlier patches.

These latest patches can be found on Mesa-dev. The cut-off for new Mesa 17.2 features is happening next Friday, so let's hope these patches manage to get merged in time to avoid having to wait another quarter before seeing this functionality in a stable Mesa release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.1.5 Is Coming This Week
Trying Out Mesa's KHR_no_error With An Intel Pentium + Radeon RX 580
Etnaviv Hoping For Last Minute Improvements In Mesa 17.2
Raspbian Still Being Tuned For Greater VC4 Performance
Mesa OpenGL Threading Now Ready For Community Testing, Can Bring Big Wins
Mesa 17.2 Still Planned For August Release, Feature Freeze In Two Weeks
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04