Mesa Is Now Lighter By 58,000+ Lines Of Code
3 February 2017
Waking up this morning, Mesa has been trimmed up by over 58,000 lines of code.

Mesa has been reduced in size since the Intel ILO Gallium3D driver has been retired from Mesa and sailed off into the sunset.


The ILO Gallium3D driver is now no more since this unofficial Intel Gallium3D driver never really took off, this research experiment as it effectively was hasn't been touched in years, the i965 Mesa classic DRI driver continues advancing, and those desiring a low-overhead driver now have the Intel Vulkan driver.

So farewell ILO! This change will take effect for Mesa 17.1. It was interesting while it lasted and provided interesting research for LunarG who is now heavily invested in Vulkan.
