Pitoiset Prepping Bindless Textures For Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 April 2017 at 01:12 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Samuel Pitoiset, one of the developers on Valve's open-source Linux driver team focused on better Radeon support, has posted a set of 26 patches for changes needed to support ARB_bindless_texture and is in the process of getting this feature working for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

The two thousand lines of new code is enough that RadeonSI is working with Linux OpenGL games using bindless textures, like DiRT Rally and other Feral game ports, when paired with RadeonSI Gallium3D patches yet to be posted for review. The ARB_bindless_texture support isn't causing any Piglit regressions issues.

Those unfamiliar with OpenGL's bindless texture functionality can find it described at length via Khronos.org. The ARB_bindless_texture patches can be found on Mesa-dev. Though as these patches are under a "request for comments" and "round one" discussion, plus the patches being large, they presumably won't land in time for this weekend's Mesa 17.1 code branching, but we'll see.
