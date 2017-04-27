Mesa's Shader Cache Will Now Occupy Less Disk Space
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 April 2017 at 08:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa previously had a hard-coded limit to not take up more than 10% of your HDD/SSD storage, but now that limit has been halved.

In a change to Mesa 17.2-dev Git and primed for back-porting to Mesa 17.1, Timothy Arceri has lowered the cache size limit to 5% of the disk space. He noted in the commit, "Modern disks are extremely large and are only going to get bigger. Usage has shown frequent Mesa upgrades can result in the cache growing very fast i.e. wasting a lot of disk space unnecessarily. 5% seems like a more reasonable default."

Those seeing Mesa's shader cache directory take up a significant amount of disk space are likely habitual Mesa Git riders and/or running a lot of shader-heavy games.

In another commit he has also improved the disk cache to use the block size rather than file size to more appropriately the cache size.

The good news so far is that Mesa 17.1 continues to have the shader cache enabled by default, so it looks like it may stay that way for the release happening in just one or two weeks.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.0.5 RC1 Packing More Than Three Dozen Fixes
Mesa 17.1 RC2 Packs In Over A Dozen More Fixes
61 New Patches Allow OpenGL 4.5 For Radeon RX Vega
KHR_no_error Support Merged In Mesa For Potentially Helping CPU Usage
Freedreno Baking A5XX Compute Shader Support
Mesa Lands GLVND Support For EGL
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Devuan 1.0 Makes It To A Release Candidate: Debian Without Systemd