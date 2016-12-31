Mesa Saw More Than 10,000 Commits This Year From Record Number Of Contributors

Unless Marek delivers another one of his big patch-sets to provide some new feature/improvement to RadeonSI, the OpenGL shader cache magically lands, or some other big surprise to end out the year, here are some final statistics about Mesa's impressive developments in 2017.For those looking for a feature recap/overview of the big Mesa changes for 2016, read the recent Mesa Hit OpenGL 4.5, Received Vulkan Drivers, Improved Performance & More In 2016

Assuming no major work is committing on New Year's Eve, this morning I ran GitStats on the Mesa Git tree to see how the year ended out given all the impressive developments in Mesa this year for OpenGL and Vulkan drivers along with other areas like the Gallium Nine D3D9 state tracker and video acceleration state trackers.

Mesa saw 10,191 commits this year, more than the 9,624 of 2015 or the 7,061 of 2014. This is a high for Mesa going back to 2010 when it was saw 12,269 commits. The 10k+ commits this year saw 471,484 lines of code added and 190,631 lines of code removed. For lines of code added that's another high going back to 2010.

Jason Ekstrand took the spot of Mesa's top contributor this year with 1,459 commits, likely due to all the work he did this year on the ANV Vulkan driver. Other top contributors to Mesa this year were Marek Olšák, Nicolai Hähnle, Kenneth Graunke, Ilia Mirkin, and Brian Paul. Mesa saw contributions from 208 developers, an all-time high! Mesa never saw more than 200+ contributors in a single year until 2016 with the previous high at 174 in 2014. VMware, Intel, and Red Hat remain the most active contributors to Mesa followed by AMD.

Mesa is currently at 1,988,249 lines of code... Looks like next year it will break two million lines!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 1989 148215 148728 755620 C/C++ Header 1644 59867 87065 289834 C++ 344 33396 41468 178043 XML 113 4201 785 79161 HTML 197 7275 32 31010 Python 97 5877 6958 23384 Assembly 24 2417 1453 7441 make 174 2022 3208 6243 yacc 2 712 441 3836 m4 8 388 146 3465 Perl 1 334 72 1895 Windows Module Definition 6 2 20 1510 Bourne Shell 77 341 123 954 lex 2 139 201 733 Bourne Again Shell 7 25 11 577 Protocol Buffers 1 51 2 374 XSLT 1 29 21 146 YAML 2 29 43 120 DOS Batch 2 17 1 119 Lisp 8 0 0 89 DTD 1 6 63 75 CSS 1 9 3 51 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 4701 265352 290844 1384680 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------