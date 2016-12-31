Mesa Saw More Than 10,000 Commits This Year From Record Number Of Contributors
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 December 2016 at 12:00 PM EST. 6 Comments
Unless Marek delivers another one of his big patch-sets to provide some new feature/improvement to RadeonSI, the OpenGL shader cache magically lands, or some other big surprise to end out the year, here are some final statistics about Mesa's impressive developments in 2017.

For those looking for a feature recap/overview of the big Mesa changes for 2016, read the recent Mesa Hit OpenGL 4.5, Received Vulkan Drivers, Improved Performance & More In 2016.


Assuming no major work is committing on New Year's Eve, this morning I ran GitStats on the Mesa Git tree to see how the year ended out given all the impressive developments in Mesa this year for OpenGL and Vulkan drivers along with other areas like the Gallium Nine D3D9 state tracker and video acceleration state trackers.


Mesa saw 10,191 commits this year, more than the 9,624 of 2015 or the 7,061 of 2014. This is a high for Mesa going back to 2010 when it was saw 12,269 commits. The 10k+ commits this year saw 471,484 lines of code added and 190,631 lines of code removed. For lines of code added that's another high going back to 2010.


Jason Ekstrand took the spot of Mesa's top contributor this year with 1,459 commits, likely due to all the work he did this year on the ANV Vulkan driver. Other top contributors to Mesa this year were Marek Olšák, Nicolai Hähnle, Kenneth Graunke, Ilia Mirkin, and Brian Paul. Mesa saw contributions from 208 developers, an all-time high! Mesa never saw more than 200+ contributors in a single year until 2016 with the previous high at 174 in 2014. VMware, Intel, and Red Hat remain the most active contributors to Mesa followed by AMD.


Mesa is currently at 1,988,249 lines of code... Looks like next year it will break two million lines!


The 1.98 million lines is spread across 5,391 files.

Those wanting to dig through these Mesa development statistics can find all of the numbers here. Lastly, the CLOC metrics for those interested in the code: 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                             files          blank        comment           code
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
C                                     1989         148215         148728         755620
C/C++ Header                          1644          59867          87065         289834
C++                                    344          33396          41468         178043
XML                                    113           4201            785          79161
HTML                                   197           7275             32          31010
Python                                  97           5877           6958          23384
Assembly                                24           2417           1453           7441
make                                   174           2022           3208           6243
yacc                                     2            712            441           3836
m4                                       8            388            146           3465
Perl                                     1            334             72           1895
Windows Module Definition                6              2             20           1510
Bourne Shell                            77            341            123            954
lex                                      2            139            201            733
Bourne Again Shell                       7             25             11            577
Protocol Buffers                         1             51              2            374
XSLT                                     1             29             21            146
YAML                                     2             29             43            120
DOS Batch                                2             17              1            119
Lisp                                     8              0              0             89
DTD                                      1              6             63             75
CSS                                      1              9              3             51
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                                  4701         265352         290844        1384680
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
