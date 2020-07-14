Mesa 20.2's Nouveau Enables HMM, OpenCL SVM Now Supported
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 July 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver stack reached a new milestone today with the user-space code in Mesa 20.2 finally flipping on the Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support.

It's been a long road with the work done by Red Hat, NVIDIA engineers themselves on the open-source Nouveau HMM bits too, and the community in getting heterogeneous memory management mainlined and working. This has also been part of Red Hat's broader OpenCL/compute upbringing in recent years for the Nouveau driver stack. But finally today the HMM caps are set in exposing it in user-space for the NVC0 driver with Pascal GPUs and newer.

The merge request by Red Hat's Karol Herbst to flip on HMM in the NVC0 driver is done in order to support shared virtual memory (SVM). The merge request had been open for two months but finally landed today, ahead of the Mesa 20.2 branching later this month. Some of the patches that are part of this series date back two years.

This is another significant step forward for open-source NVIDIA OpenCL/compute support albeit still hugely bottle-necked by the current lack of re-clocking for the GeForce GTX 900 series and newer... OpenCL support is coming together nicely on the open-source side but until the re-clocking situation is sorted out by NVIDIA, which is currently blocked by PMU firmware access, it will be slow. But something likely is to be happening given Red Hat's continued investment in Nouveau and some rumored open-source NVIDIA play this calendar year.

In any case, it's nice to see that Nouveau Clover will be able to expose SVM for OpenCL. The lack of NVIDIA's proprietary driver exposing SVM was one of the expressed reasons holding it back from OpenCL 2.x support. Granted now with OpenCL 3.0 there is greater flexibility including making SVM optional.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.1.3 Brings More Fixes To The Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Midgard Multi-Sampling Support
LLVMpipe Now Exposes OpenGL 4.2 For GL On CPUs
Mesa CI Optimization Could Provide Big Bandwidth Savings
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features
LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands