Mesa 17.2 Set For Release This Weekend
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 August 2017 at 12:07 PM EDT. 11 Comments
Mesa 17.2 was supposed to be released earlier this month but the release process has been extended and we're now up to the sixth release candidate for testing.

The good news is that many bugs are getting squashed for Mesa 17.2 and that official release should now happen this weekend.

Collabora's Emil Velikov just announced with the availability of Mesa 17.2-RC6 that he anticipates the Mesa 17.2.0 release to happen about 48 hours from now (Saturday afternoon), 2 September. Thus any non-emergency changes coming up now will likely have to wait until Mesa 17.2.1 a few weeks down the road.

Mesa 17.2-RC6 incorporates many RADV Vulkan driver fixes, several EGL and Wayland fixes, some i965 OpenGL driver work, a few RadeonSI changes including for Vega, and various other improvements.

The Mesa 17.2-RC6 announcement can be read on Mesa-announce. See our Mesa 17.2 feature overview for details on the new features of this release.
