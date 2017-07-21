Mesa 17.2 Merge Window Extended To Sunday, RADV Shared Semaphores Lands
The merging fun for Mesa 17.2 will continue through the weekend.

Mesa release manager Emil Velikov has shared rather than going into feature freeze today, he's planning to extend it by a few days. In particular, he's planning to branch now by Sunday evening to allow for some remaining patches to be merged.

One of the notable merges this afternoon that's now in Mesa 17.2 thanks to Git master not being branched is David Airlie has landed shared semaphores for RADV. The shared semaphores is implemented for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver using kernel synchronization objects, which are new as of the Linux 4.13 kernel. This functionality came in to RADV at just over 300 lines of new code.

Stay tuned to more Mesa 17.2 feature coverage through the weekend followed by new benchmarks.
