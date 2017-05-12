With Mesa 17.1 having been released this week, the release calendar has been updated for Mesa 17.2.
Mesa 17.2.0 is currently planned for release around 11 August while the code branching and weekly release candidates will begin in late July. Meanwhile, bi-weekly Mesa 17.1 point releases are expected at least through the end of August.
The updated Mesa release calendar for the summer of 2017 can be found via this commit.
Stay tuned for Mesa 17.2 feature coverage and benchmarks on Phoronix through the summer.
Add A Comment