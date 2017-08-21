Mesa 17.2-RC5 Released, Final Should Come Within One Week
21 August 2017
The fifth and final planned release candidate of Mesa 17.2 is now available for testing.

Mesa 17.2-RC5 has received a number of RADV fixes although the RX Vega support has been disabled for now, but by Mesa 17.2.1 or so, David Airlie expects to have all the necessary Vega/GFX9 fixes back-ported to re-enable support on Vega for this open-source Vulkan driver.

Mesa 17.2-RC5 also has a number of Nouveau NV50 Gallium3D driver fixes, RadeonSI developers have decided to disable their CE (Constant Engine) as it's providing no performance benefit, a few Intel fixes, some state tracker fixes in the Gallium3D space, and other work.

The list of Mesa 17.2-RC5 fixes can be found via Mesa-dev. If no major issues are uncovered, this should be the final RC before going gold, which should be in just a couple of days.

See our Mesa 17.2 feature overview for the details on what's new with this quarterly Mesa 3D update.
