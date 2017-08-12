The fourth weekly release candidate of Mesa 17.2 is now available for testing.
Emil Velikov announced 17.2-RC4 a few minutes ago and it consists of just under two dozen fixes. Many of the fixes pertain to the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver but there are also some EGL fixes, Intel ISL fixes, and other minor updates.
The list of Mesa 17.2-RC4 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.
The new prominent additions to this quarterly update are outlined in our Mesa 17.2 feature overview. Mesa 17.2.0 should officially be out within the next week or two pending any more last-minute blocker bugs.
