Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 3 Arrives
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 August 2017 at 08:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
The third release candidate for the upcoming Mesa 17.2 stable release is now available.

Mesa 17.2 RC3 was released a few minutes ago by Emil Velikov. RC3 features some fixes to RADV, Intel's driver, various Gallium3D components, some core Mesa fixes, and other work. Nothing too exciting at this stage but mostly regression fixes.

The list of just under two dozen fixes for Mesa 17.2-RC3 can be found via Mesa-dev. The official stable release of Mesa 17.2.0 is likely coming within the next week. If you have an appetite for maximum performance and features, Mesa 17.3-dev Git has already been collecting interesting changes for release next quarter.
