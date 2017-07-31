Mesa 17.2 RC2 Released
The second release candidate of Mesa 17.2 is now available for testing.

Emil Velikov has just released Mesa 17.2 RC2 as the latest weekly build of what should become the next quarterly Mesa 3D stable release in one or two weeks, pending how last minute bug squashing goes. With RC2, RadeonSI should be back to working with Steam and no longer crashing.

Mesa 17.2 RC2 also has some DRI/DRI2 state tracker fixes, various RADV Vulkan driver fixes, various Intel i965 OpenGL fixes, several RadeonSI fixes including some Vega fixes, and other changes.

The list of changes for Mesa 17.2 RC2 can be found via Mesa-dev. Mesa 17.2 is one of the project's biggest releases. More tests coming up soon on Phoronix.
