Following this morning's Mesa 17.2 branching , the first release candidate of this quarterly update to Mesa 3D is now available.Before getting too excited, Mesa release manager Emil Velikov of Collabora has recommended RadeonSI/RADV users wait until 17.2-RC2 before testing due to some nasty problems Weekly release candidates of Mesa 17.2 are expected until releasing around 5 August, if all goes well.Stay tuned for more Mesa 17.2 benchmarks and feature recap in the days ahead. Mesa 17.2-RC1 can be found via Mesa-dev