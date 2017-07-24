Following this morning's Mesa 17.2 branching, the first release candidate of this quarterly update to Mesa 3D is now available.
Before getting too excited, Mesa release manager Emil Velikov of Collabora has recommended RadeonSI/RADV users wait until 17.2-RC2 before testing due to some nasty problems.
Weekly release candidates of Mesa 17.2 are expected until releasing around 5 August, if all goes well.
Stay tuned for more Mesa 17.2 benchmarks and feature recap in the days ahead. Mesa 17.2-RC1 can be found via Mesa-dev.
