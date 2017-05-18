Trying The LLVM SI Machine Instruction Scheduler With Mesa 17.2 + LLVM 5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 May 2017 at 08:38 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
A Phoronix reader was recently making comments about the LLVM SI Machine Instruction Scheduler "sisched", so I decided to run some fresh benchmarks of this opt-in feature for RadeonSI Gallium3D.

With a Radeon R9 Fury on the i7-7700K box I decided to run some "sisched" tests using the Padoka PPA built against Mesa 17.2-dev this week with LLVM 5.0 SVN AMDGPU.

It's been over one year since last looking at sisched benchmarks so curiosity was there over the impact with modern Mesa and hardware. This scheduler is designed to boost performance for some workloads.

Though in my tests this week, I didn't see any impact with the tested hardware/software configuration...

Those curious can poke at this result file but it didn't end up yielding any meaningful difference in the tests carried out.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.1 Now Available On Ubuntu 16.04/17.04 Via X-Updates
Etnaviv Working On ETC2 Texture Compression, Eyeing OpenGL ES 3.0
RadeonSI Gallium3D Threading Lands, Along With Initial Raven Ridge Support
Freedreno Gallium3D Gets Hardware Binning For A5xx
Mesa 17.0.6 Released With Polaris 12 RADV Support
Mesa 17.2 Planned For Release Mid-August
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript