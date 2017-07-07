Emil Velikov of Collabora has reiterated his release plans for Mesa 17.2 in making it the latest quarterly release to this growing 3D graphics stack.
As stated before, the plan is for a mid-August release and for that to happen the feature freeze is now just two weeks away. Mesa 17.2 RC1 should be released on or around 21 July that will mark the end of major features going into this three-month update to Mesa. Weekly release candidates will follow while the official Mesa 17.2.0 release should be declared around 11 August.
The release plan details via this mailing list post. More benchmarks and feature overview of Mesa 17.2 coming up shortly on Phoronix.
