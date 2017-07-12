Etnaviv Hoping For Last Minute Improvements In Mesa 17.2
There is just over one week left until the Mesa 17.2 feature freeze and the Etnaviv developers are hoping some of their outstanding work will land in time.

In particular, they are hoping Daniel Stone's work on the zwp_linux_dmabuf protocol in the EGL/Wayland platform code. Additionally, a set of patches by Lucas Stach for allowing resource allocation/import/export with modifiers on the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver.

Lucas Stach explained this work should provide a "working and performant" Wayland implementation for Etnaviv, the open-source reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver. This work also allows for performance optimizations on the i.MX6 QuadPlus.

Overall, Mesa 17.2 is shaping up quite well for pretty much all users of the different drivers. Mesa 17.2.0 is slated to be officially released next month; stay tuned for our feature recaps and benchmarks.
