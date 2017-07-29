Mesa 17.2 Is Measuring In As One Of The Largest Releases Ever
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 July 2017 at 09:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 17.2 is coming in as one of the largest updates ever to Mesa 3D, at least in terms of code delta.

Out of curiosity given the recent branching and release candidate, I used Git to compare the code size of the 17.1 branch to 17.2. As of this morning it's at:

1599 files changed, 214691 insertions(+), 63710 deletions(-)

That's a net gain of 150,981 lines of code added this past quarter to Mesa! In comparison to the past Mesa releases:

17.0 to 17.1 net gain of 28,381: 1824 files changed, 137951 insertions(+), 109570 deletions(-)
13.0 to 17.0 net gain of 58,862: 1341 files changed, 94716 insertions(+), 35854 deletions(-)
12.0 to 13.0 net gain of 85,343: 1845 files changed, 151180 insertions(+), 65837 deletions(-)
11.2 to 12.0 net gain of 159,342: 1820 files changed, 200475 insertions(+), 41133 deletions(-)

So Mesa 17.2's code changes are just slightly less than the amount of code when going from Mesa 11.2 to 12.0 and is the biggest update since that grand update. Mesa 17.2 will be officially released in a few weeks pending more release candidates. See our many Mesa 17.2 articles for more details on this Q3'2017 update while a concise feature recap and more benchmarks are on the way.

And then for those wondering the overall size of Mesa right now on Git: 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language              files          blank        comment           code
------------------------------------------------------------------------
C       1966         150559         149428         767455
C/C++ Header           1686          62192          93456         317066
XML      131           5089            940         198544
C++      359          36660          45117         197433
HTML     218           8235             32          34282
Python    96           5337           6174          21549
Assembly  24           2419           1453           7439
make     191           2309           3550           6896
JSON       2              1              0           5797
yacc       2            713            446           3865
m4         8            420            153           3484
Perl       1            334             72           1895
Bourne Shell             87            409            149           1671
Windows Module Definition 6              2             20           1510
PO File    6            412            482           1036
GLSL      50            244             28            971
lex        2            139            201            733
Protocol Buffers          1             57              8            382
YAML       2             35             87            344
XSLT       1             29             21            146
DOS Batch  2             17              1            119
Lisp       8              0              0             89
DTD        1              6             75             77
CSS        1              9              3             51
Bourne Again Shell        2             11              6             24
------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:    4853         275638         301902        1572858
------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's at 1.57 million lines of code and then around 301k lines of comments and 275k blank lines spread across almost 5,000 files.
