Mesa 17.2 is coming in as one of the largest updates ever to Mesa 3D, at least in terms of code delta.
Out of curiosity given the recent branching and release candidate, I used Git to compare the code size of the 17.1 branch to 17.2. As of this morning it's at:
1599 files changed, 214691 insertions(+), 63710 deletions(-)
That's a net gain of 150,981 lines of code added this past quarter to Mesa! In comparison to the past Mesa releases:
17.0 to 17.1 net gain of 28,381: 1824 files changed, 137951 insertions(+), 109570 deletions(-)
13.0 to 17.0 net gain of 58,862: 1341 files changed, 94716 insertions(+), 35854 deletions(-)
12.0 to 13.0 net gain of 85,343: 1845 files changed, 151180 insertions(+), 65837 deletions(-)
11.2 to 12.0 net gain of 159,342: 1820 files changed, 200475 insertions(+), 41133 deletions(-)
So Mesa 17.2's code changes are just slightly less than the amount of code when going from Mesa 11.2 to 12.0 and is the biggest update since that grand update. Mesa 17.2 will be officially released in a few weeks pending more release candidates. See our many Mesa 17.2 articles for more details on this Q3'2017 update while a concise feature recap and more benchmarks are on the way.
And then for those wondering the overall size of Mesa right now on Git:
------------------------------------------------------------------------ Language files blank comment code ------------------------------------------------------------------------ C 1966 150559 149428 767455 C/C++ Header 1686 62192 93456 317066 XML 131 5089 940 198544 C++ 359 36660 45117 197433 HTML 218 8235 32 34282 Python 96 5337 6174 21549 Assembly 24 2419 1453 7439 make 191 2309 3550 6896 JSON 2 1 0 5797 yacc 2 713 446 3865 m4 8 420 153 3484 Perl 1 334 72 1895 Bourne Shell 87 409 149 1671 Windows Module Definition 6 2 20 1510 PO File 6 412 482 1036 GLSL 50 244 28 971 lex 2 139 201 733 Protocol Buffers 1 57 8 382 YAML 2 35 87 344 XSLT 1 29 21 146 DOS Batch 2 17 1 119 Lisp 8 0 0 89 DTD 1 6 75 77 CSS 1 9 3 51 Bourne Again Shell 2 11 6 24 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUM: 4853 275638 301902 1572858 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's at 1.57 million lines of code and then around 301k lines of comments and 275k blank lines spread across almost 5,000 files.
