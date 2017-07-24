Mesa release manager Emil Velikov went ahead and branched Mesa 17.2 from Git master with new developments now being for Mesa 17.3.
Mesa 17.2 is another huge quarterly update for this 3D user-space driver stack and will be released as stable in August. This is a huge update for nearly all of the drivers involved; I'll be around with my usual feature overview/recap shortly. It's been a big stride for both the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
The Mesa 17.2 branching came a few days late to allow some RADV fixes, landing of the Intel ISL code, and nearly all that's needed for RADV with SteamVR while the external objects code didn't land in time. NVIDIA also squeezed in some last minute Wayland ABI checking patches.
Before getting too excited to try out the Mesa 17.2 branch, there are at least two nasty bugs still to be worked out.
Some more Mesa 17.2 benchmarks coming up shortly and then onward with Mesa 17.3 development.
Add A Comment