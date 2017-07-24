Mesa 17.2 Has Been Branched
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 July 2017 at 10:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa release manager Emil Velikov went ahead and branched Mesa 17.2 from Git master with new developments now being for Mesa 17.3.

Mesa 17.2 is another huge quarterly update for this 3D user-space driver stack and will be released as stable in August. This is a huge update for nearly all of the drivers involved; I'll be around with my usual feature overview/recap shortly. It's been a big stride for both the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.

The Mesa 17.2 branching came a few days late to allow some RADV fixes, landing of the Intel ISL code, and nearly all that's needed for RADV with SteamVR while the external objects code didn't land in time. NVIDIA also squeezed in some last minute Wayland ABI checking patches.

Before getting too excited to try out the Mesa 17.2 branch, there are at least two nasty bugs still to be worked out.

Some more Mesa 17.2 benchmarks coming up shortly and then onward with Mesa 17.3 development.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Most Feral Games Are Currently Broken On Mesa Git, RadeonSI Also Has A Steam Issue
Clover OpenCL Gallium3D Sees Some Patches, Closer To OpenCL 1.2
Mesa 17.2 Merge Window Extended To Sunday, RADV Shared Semaphores Lands
100+ More KHR_no_error Patches, Might Help Some Games
Revised DRI3 v1.1 Modifiers Support For Mesa
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Has Mainline Support For ETC2 Compression
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
GCC Begins Preparing For C++20 With -std=c++2a