While Mesa 17.2 is right around the corner , for those sticking to the vetted stable Mesa releases, the 17.1.7 point release is now available.Andres Gomez of Igalia announced Mesa 17.1.7 today as the latest bi-weekly point release to the Mesa 17.1 stable series. Corrected in Mesa 17.1.7 were some crash issues, various Intel driver tweaks, an AMD issue around NIR/LLVM translation a Nouveau code generation fix, and a variety of other fixes and minor improvements. There are also a handful of RADV Vulkan driver fixes too, including some changes for the GCN 1.0/1.1 (SI/CIK) hardware support.If you want this latest Mesa 17.1.7 release while waiting around for v17.2, stop by Mesa-dev for the source download link if not relying upon a third-party PPA/Copr/repository for your operating system.