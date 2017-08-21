Mesa 17.1.7 Brings Various Fixes For Users Of Stable Open-Source 3D Drivers
While Mesa 17.2 is right around the corner, for those sticking to the vetted stable Mesa releases, the 17.1.7 point release is now available.

Andres Gomez of Igalia announced Mesa 17.1.7 today as the latest bi-weekly point release to the Mesa 17.1 stable series. Corrected in Mesa 17.1.7 were some crash issues, various Intel driver tweaks, an AMD issue around NIR/LLVM translation a Nouveau code generation fix, and a variety of other fixes and minor improvements. There are also a handful of RADV Vulkan driver fixes too, including some changes for the GCN 1.0/1.1 (SI/CIK) hardware support.

If you want this latest Mesa 17.1.7 release while waiting around for v17.2, stop by Mesa-dev for the source download link if not relying upon a third-party PPA/Copr/repository for your operating system.
