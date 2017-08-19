For those continuing to use the Mesa 17.1 stable series until the imminent debut of Mesa 17.2, the 17.1.7 point release is around the corner.
Andres Gomez of Igalia today tagged the Mesa 17.1.7 release candidate. There are nearly three dozen fixes in this release. Work includes a GLSL compiler fix, various Intel OpenGL driver enhancements, a number of corrections for the AMD drivers, and some love as well for Nouveau / SWR / EGL, and even the WGL state tracker.
Those curious about the particular fixes queued up so far for Mesa 17.1.7 can see the change-log for all the details in full. Mesa 17.1.7 is slated to be officially released on 21 August.
1 Comment