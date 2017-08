For those continuing to use the Mesa 17.1 stable series until the imminent debut of Mesa 17.2 , the 17.1.7 point release is around the corner.Andres Gomez of Igalia today tagged the Mesa 17.1.7 release candidate. There are nearly three dozen fixes in this release. Work includes a GLSL compiler fix, various Intel OpenGL driver enhancements, a number of corrections for the AMD drivers, and some love as well for Nouveau / SWR / EGL, and even the WGL state tracker.Those curious about the particular fixes queued up so far for Mesa 17.1.7 can see the change-log for all the details in full. Mesa 17.1.7 is slated to be officially released on 21 August.