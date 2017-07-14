Andres Gomez of Igalias has announced Mesa 17.1.5 as the newest point release to the current Mesa 3D stable series.
Mesa 17.1.5 fixes a potential crash in core Mesa, has Vulkan / SPIR-V fixes, the usual notable fixes in the Intel i965 and RadeonSI drivers, and some smaller fixes to Etnaviv, OpenSWR, SVGA, and other parts of this massive user-space 3D graphics stack.
Those curious about particular fixes in Mesa 17.1.5 can find the complete list of work in the Mesa-dev announcement. Mesa 17.2.0 meanwhile is due for release in August as the next big feature release.
