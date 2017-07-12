Mesa 17.1.5 Is Coming This Week
Andres Gomez of Igalia is organizing the Mesa 17.1.5 point release to happen this week with numerous fixes to the open-source Linux graphics stack.

Mesa 17.1.5 so far contains three dozen fixes including a core Mesa fix to avoid a potential fix, a SPIR-V compiler fix, Gallivm and state tracker fixes, some RadeonSI work, and various other bug fixes. There isn't any exciting new features as that is all material going into next month's Mesa 17.2 feature release.

More details on Mesa 17.1.5 with the changes queued so far can be found via the RC1 announcement.
