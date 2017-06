Mesa 17.1.4 is now available as the newest stable point release for the Mesa 17.1 series.Mesa 17.1.4 includes some core Mesa fixes, SPIR-V compiler work, many updates to the Intel OpenGL driver, some Etnaviv patches, various RadeonSI fixes, EGL work, and more.The around three dozen changes making up this point release can be found via the Mesa-dev mailing list Mesa 17.2 meanwhile is the next big feature release and currently scheduled for release in August.