Mesa 17.1.3 is now available as the latest stable point release to this important 3D user-space graphics stack.
Mesa 17.1.3 has fixes around improved error handling around EGL, GLX/DRI3 work, RADV Vulkan has a number of fixes, the Intel i965 OpenGL driver has improved HiZ handling, minor bug-fixes to Nouveau NVC0 and RadeonSI, and the SWR rasterizer can be built using a C++11 compiler.
The just over two dozen fixes that are part of Mesa 17.1.3 can be found via this morning's release announcement.
