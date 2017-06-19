Mesa 17.1.3 Released
19 June 2017
Mesa 17.1.3 is now available as the latest stable point release to this important 3D user-space graphics stack.

Mesa 17.1.3 has fixes around improved error handling around EGL, GLX/DRI3 work, RADV Vulkan has a number of fixes, the Intel i965 OpenGL driver has improved HiZ handling, minor bug-fixes to Nouveau NVC0 and RadeonSI, and the SWR rasterizer can be built using a C++11 compiler.

The just over two dozen fixes that are part of Mesa 17.1.3 can be found via this morning's release announcement.
