What better way to celebrate the 13th Phoronix birthday than coincidentally having a new Mesa release! It's not as exciting as a new feature release, but Mesa 17.1.2 is now available as the latest stable point release.The release is coming a few days late but has a number of fixes including changes for building the OMX (OpenMAX) support on X11-less desktops, Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, i965 OpenGL driver fixes, RADV Vulkan corrections, more work relating to Vega/GFX9 in RadeonSI, some Vulkan Wayland fixes, and EGL's Wayland now uses per-surface event queues.The list of over 50 changes to be found in Mesa 17.1.2 can be found via the release announcement . Mesa 17.2 is the next feature release under development and is expected for release in August, while Mesa 17.1.x point releases will continue on roughly a bi-weekly release cadence.