What better way to celebrate the 13th Phoronix birthday than coincidentally having a new Mesa release! It's not as exciting as a new feature release, but Mesa 17.1.2 is now available as the latest stable point release.
The release is coming a few days late but has a number of fixes including changes for building the OMX (OpenMAX) support on X11-less desktops, Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, i965 OpenGL driver fixes, RADV Vulkan corrections, more work relating to Vega/GFX9 in RadeonSI, some Vulkan Wayland fixes, and EGL's Wayland now uses per-surface event queues.
The list of over 50 changes to be found in Mesa 17.1.2 can be found via the release announcement. Mesa 17.2 is the next feature release under development and is expected for release in August, while Mesa 17.1.x point releases will continue on roughly a bi-weekly release cadence.
