Mesa 17.1.2 Is Primed For Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 June 2017 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
For those riding the stable Mesa 17.1 release train, the 17.1.2 update is expected this weekend.

Mesa 17.1.2 has incorporated more than 50 patches since the first point release and a few more are still on the way. Mesa 17.1.2 contains a number of fixes for its Autotools configuration, other build fixes, the Intel ANV Vulkan driver has seen a number of fixes, and there are a smothering of fixes throughout RadeonSI, RADV, i965, etc. Rounding things out are also some Wayland and EGL fixes too.

The current list of queued work for Mesa 17.1.2 can be found via this mailing list message while the stable point release is expected in the next day or two.
