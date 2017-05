The first point release to Mesa 17.1 will be here in just a few days.Mesa 17.1.1 has so far queued 40 patches since Mesa 17.1.0 while close to another two dozen may still be merged. New material in Mesa 17.1.1 include new Vega PCI IDs and Raven Ridge device support, GLVND and GBM bug fixes, i965/ANV Intel fixes, and a range of other work.Emil Velikov is planning to replace Mesa 17.1.1 around the middle of this week. More details via the 17.1.1 release candidate