If you want the Mesa 17.1 graphics driver stack in a semi-official manner on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or 17.04 Zesty, X-Updates has been updated to this new stable release of Mesa that features many exciting changes.
Mesa 17.1 isn't being sent down to Ubuntu stable released as a SRU update, but the closest method of semi-supported Mesa stable is by using the X-Updates PPA maintained by Ubuntu's X/graphics packagers/developers. Timo Aaltonen has shared that Mesa 17.1 is now available for 16.04/17.04 users. Mesa 17.0.6 is also being prepped for Ubuntu 17.04 as a stable release update, given it's just a minor version bump.
Come Ubuntu 17.10, it should be using Mesa 17.2 as that will be released in August, and it already has some big performance improvements. If you are a Linux gamer and don't mind experimental PPAs for testing, I highly recommend the Padoka PPA for the best features and performant experience atop the latest code.
Those wanting to ride Mesa 17.1 stable can hop on the ubuntu-x-swat PPA.
1 Comment