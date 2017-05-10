Mesa 17.1.0 is now officially available as the Q2'2017 update to this important piece to the open-source 3D Linux graphics driver stack.
Mesa 17.1 ships with many ANV and RADV Vulkan driver fixes, the OpenGL shader cache is in place and enabled by default for RadeonSI, some work on OpenGL AZDO extensions, Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.2 support up from GL 3.3, initial Radeon RX Vega support, some performance optimizations, and a wealth of other changes.
For a more thorough overview of the Mesa 17.1 changes see: The Grand Features Of Mesa 17.1: Vega, RadeonSI Shader Cache, Maturing Vulkan, New OpenGL Extensions.
As a last-minute change back-ported to Mesa 17.1, the RADV Vulkan 1.0 conformance patches were back-ported from Mesa 17.2-dev. Recently in Mesa Git was the milestone of RADV passing the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite effectively meaning its 1.0 compliant, albeit it hasn't been certified yet by The Khronos Group. Those patches were back-ported to Mesa 17.0 so it's "effectively" a complete Vulkan implementation when 17.1 is built against LLVM 4.0+.
Download Mesa 17.1 here if building from source.
