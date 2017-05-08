Emil Velikov has announced the Mesa 17.1-rc4 test release and plans to officially release Mesa 17.1 tomorrow if no further issues come about.
Mesa 17.1 RC4 has a number of bug fixes ranging from Android matters to the Intel i965 code to Etnaviv and LLVM 4.0 support in the SCons build system.
Notable for Mesa 17.1-RC4 is that it contains a back-ported fix for Polaris 12 / Radeon RX 550 hardware. The RX 550 / Polaris 12 GPUs will now have working 3D with Mesa 17.1. Additionally, the RADV driver patch was back-ported too so Vulkan should be working on these new AMD GPUs.
The list of accepted fixes for Mesa 17.1-RC4 can be found via Mesa-dev.
Details on the new Mesa 17.1 features via this overview.
