Mesa 17.1 RC4 Released, Fixes Polaris 12 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 May 2017 at 08:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Emil Velikov has announced the Mesa 17.1-rc4 test release and plans to officially release Mesa 17.1 tomorrow if no further issues come about.

Mesa 17.1 RC4 has a number of bug fixes ranging from Android matters to the Intel i965 code to Etnaviv and LLVM 4.0 support in the SCons build system.

Notable for Mesa 17.1-RC4 is that it contains a back-ported fix for Polaris 12 / Radeon RX 550 hardware. The RX 550 / Polaris 12 GPUs will now have working 3D with Mesa 17.1. Additionally, the RADV driver patch was back-ported too so Vulkan should be working on these new AMD GPUs.

The list of accepted fixes for Mesa 17.1-RC4 can be found via Mesa-dev.

Details on the new Mesa 17.1 features via this overview.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Initial Work Towards ARB_bindless_texture Support Lands In Mesa
DRI3 Performance Tuning For VMware's VMWGFX Driver
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Mesa 17.1 RC3 Released To Kick Off May
Mesa 17.0.5 Is Now Available With 40+ Fixes
Mesa 17.1 Will Use A 1GB Shader Cache Limit
Popular News
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Skylane: A Wayland Implementation In Rust, Part of Perceptia Project