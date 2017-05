The third weekly release candidate to Mesa 17.1 is now available for testing.Mesa 17.1.0 should be officially released in the next week or two while the RCs continue to vet this quarterly update to the Mesa stack. Mesa 17.1 RC3 has a number of travis/CI changes, RadeonSI Vega fixes, some shader cache changes (including the maximum default size change), and other fixes.Read more about the new features of Mesa 17.1 . The Mesa 17.1 RC3 message can be read on Mesa-dev