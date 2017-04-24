Mesa 17.1 RC2 Packs In Over A Dozen More Fixes
Emil Velikov has released the second weekly RC release ahead of next month's Mesa 17.1.

Over last week's Mesa 17.1 RC1 following the code branching, Mesa 17.1 RC2 has over a dozen code fixes. There are some configure updates, a Mesa glthread fix, some ANV Vulkan changes, and other general Mesa changes. Overall, it's not the most exciting update but good to see Mesa 17.1 getting stabilized.

Those unfamiliar with the new features of this upcoming Mesa release can check out The Grand Features Of Mesa 17.1: Vega, RadeonSI Shader Cache, Maturing Vulkan, New OpenGL Extensions.

Mesa 17.1 RC2 can be downloaded off the Mesa-dev announcement. Mesa 17.1 should be officially released in about two or three weeks.
