Today Is The Last Day Of Feature Development For Mesa 17.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 April 2017 at 06:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
In order to get Mesa 17.1 out on time, branching is happening today for this next quarterly update to Mesa.

Mesa 17.1 is another significant update with it bringing a number of Vulkan updates to ANV and RADV, more OpenGL extensions, the GLSL/TGSI on-disk shader cache, the RadeonSI shader cache, performance improvements, and various other work. I'll provide a feature overview this weekend of the new material for Mesa 17.1.

Emil Velikov, Mesa's continuing release manager and Collabora developer, announced last night he does indeed plan to go ahead with the branching at night of today, 14 April.

The first release candidate should be made shortly after Mesa 17.1 is branched followed by weekly release candidates until it's ready for the GA release. Currently the plan is to release Mesa 17.1.0 on 5 May, but that's subject to change.

Besides a Mesa 17.1 feature overview, more benchmarks of Mesa 17.1 coming up shortly on Phoronix.
