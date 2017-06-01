Mesa 17.0.7 is now available as the latest bug-fix release to Mesa 17.0 and is also the last planned release for the Mesa 17.0 series that debuted earlier this year.
Mesa 17.0.7 has fixes for Intel i965/ANV, minor work on Nouveau/Etnaviv/VC4, some Wayland patches, and work on EGL and GLVND GLX. Nothing too exciting for users sticking to this older stable series.
With Mesa 17.0.7 being the last planned point release, users are encouraged to upgrade to the newer Mesa 17.1 series. Mesa 17.2 meanwhile is coming as the next feature release in August.
The complete list of changes for Mesa 17.0.7 can be found via the mailing list announcement.
