Emil Velikov is preparing to release Mesa 17.0.7 this week, which will serve as the final point release to the Mesa 17.0 series.
Available this Monday is the Mesa 17.0.7 release candidate, which has collected 21 additional patches over the earlier release candidates. There are still a handful of other patches that might happen for this pending release.
Among the material in Mesa 17.0.7 is GLVND GLX library handling glXGetDriverConfig, some EGL fixes, improved DXT1/BC1 handling for i965 and ANV, various small fixes/improvements to the Gallium3D driver, and several Wayland patches.
Velikov is planning to officially release Mesa 17.0.7 around Wednesday. More details via the RC1 message. With the 17.0 point releases ending, users are encouraged to switch to this quarter's Mesa 17.1 series.
1 Comment