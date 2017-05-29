Mesa 17.0.7 Being Prepped To End Out Mesa 17.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 May 2017 at 06:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Emil Velikov is preparing to release Mesa 17.0.7 this week, which will serve as the final point release to the Mesa 17.0 series.

Available this Monday is the Mesa 17.0.7 release candidate, which has collected 21 additional patches over the earlier release candidates. There are still a handful of other patches that might happen for this pending release.

Among the material in Mesa 17.0.7 is GLVND GLX library handling glXGetDriverConfig, some EGL fixes, improved DXT1/BC1 handling for i965 and ANV, various small fixes/improvements to the Gallium3D driver, and several Wayland patches.

Velikov is planning to officially release Mesa 17.0.7 around Wednesday. More details via the RC1 message. With the 17.0 point releases ending, users are encouraged to switch to this quarter's Mesa 17.1 series.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Airlie Is Looking At Tournier's Soft FP64 Work For R600-Rats
Intel Gen 4~5 BLORPing Happens With Mesa 17.2 Git
Mesa Developers Discuss Branching Off Old Drivers, Including R300g & i915
Mesa 17.1.1 Released
Freedreno Gallium3D Enables NIR By Default
Trying Out MESA_NO_ERROR / KHR_no_error Support On Mesa 17.2-dev
Popular News
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks