Mesa 17.0.6 Released With Polaris 12 RADV Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 May 2017 at 07:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
For those that haven't yet switched over to the newly-stable Mesa 17.1 series, last quarter's Mesa 17.0 series was just updated with the v17.0.6 point release.

As usual for Mesa point releases, this bi-weekly point update is mostly about delivering stable bug fixes. But there is also some new back-ported material with Mesa 17.0.6 such as the basic changes needed for Polaris 12 support in the RADV driver, which should allow the Radeon RX 550 to work with this open-source Vulkan driver.

Mesa 17.0.6 has core fixes, the Gallivm LLVM code has seen a fix for Big Endian architectures, various RadeonSI and Intel driver fixes, an EGL fix, and more.

In total there are more than 50 changes found in Mesa 17.0.6. More details on this point release via the release announcement while those craving the latest-and-greatest features and performance will want to be riding Mesa 17.1 or even Mesa 17.2-dev.
