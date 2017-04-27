For those sticking to stable Mesa releases, Mesa 17.0.5 is being prepped for release in the days ahead.
Mesa 17.0.5 as of now has queued 38 more patches for this next point release while there are still a handful of more fixes that may land. The fixes that have landed affect Nouveau, a number of changes to the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, some Mesa core fixes, and various other work.
Andres Gomez of Igalia is overseeing this point release and he's planning to officially release Mesa 17.0.5 by the end of the week.
More details on Mesa 17.0.5 via this Mesa-dev post.
