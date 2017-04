Mesa 17.0.5 is now available as the newest stable release on the Mesa 17.0 series.The Mesa 17.1 release will happen within two weeks or so but for now Mesa 17.0 remains the latest stable series. For those riding this stable series, Mesa 17.0.5 has fixes to the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, Nouveau NVC0, RadeonSI/RADV, and other areas with 41 changes in total for this point release.More details on Mesa 17.0.5 via the release announcement on mesa-dev