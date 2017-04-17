Emil Velikov has released Mesa 17.0.4 as the newest stable release to Mesa 17. Meanwhile, Mesa 17.1 is moving ahead for release next month.
Mesa 17.0.4 has some new Polaris 10 PCI IDs, R600 has improvements to out-of-memory cases, and there are a wide variety of other fixes throughout.
More details on the changes of Mesa 17.0.4 can be found via Mesa-dev.
This morning Emil also branched Mesa 17.1, a few days later than planned. Mesa 17.1 Release Candidate 1 is now available. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 17.1 are expected until officially releasing it around mid-May. More Mesa 17.1 benchmarks are coming up on Phoronix.
Add A Comment