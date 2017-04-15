Mesa 17.0.4's Release Is imminent
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 April 2017 at 03:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Mesa 17.0.4 will be released as soon as this weekend with more than two dozen fixes.

While preparing for the Mesa 17.1 branching, Mesa release manager Emil Velikov is concurrently working to get Mesa 17.0's latest point release.

Mesa 17.0.4 is this latest point release and currently has 28 fixes including some additional PCI IDs, fixes for Haiku build issues, and other maintenance work.

Emil is planning to officially release Mesa 17.0.4 as soon as this Sunday while now he has a release candidate for those interested.
