The second release candidate is now available for the upcoming Mesa 17.0.
Emil Velikov of Collabora announced the Mesa 17.0.0-rc2 release a few minutes ago. With the code having been branched a week ago, it's only bug fixes in this new version. Among the fixes are for Freedreno's Adreno A5xx support, i965 Intel, some RadeonSI fixes, a few Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, DDIV support for R600g, and other small fixes throughout. Overall, nothing too major, which is good at this stage of development.
Mesa 17.0 has many performance optimizations, Intel/RADV Vulkan driver improvements, OpenGL 4.5 for Haswell, Nouveau Maxwell OpenGL 4.3 support, RadeonSI OpenGL 4.5, and a wide-range of other improvements.. Full write-up/overview soon.
The list of about three dozen fixes/changes for Mesa 17.0-RC2 can be found via this announce message. Mesa 17.0 should be officially released in February as a big update to this open-source 3D stack.
