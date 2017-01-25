Mesa 17.0-RC2 Released, Final Coming Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 January 2017 at 08:50 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
The second release candidate is now available for the upcoming Mesa 17.0.

Emil Velikov of Collabora announced the Mesa 17.0.0-rc2 release a few minutes ago. With the code having been branched a week ago, it's only bug fixes in this new version. Among the fixes are for Freedreno's Adreno A5xx support, i965 Intel, some RadeonSI fixes, a few Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, DDIV support for R600g, and other small fixes throughout. Overall, nothing too major, which is good at this stage of development.

Mesa 17.0 has many performance optimizations, Intel/RADV Vulkan driver improvements, OpenGL 4.5 for Haswell, Nouveau Maxwell OpenGL 4.3 support, RadeonSI OpenGL 4.5, and a wide-range of other improvements.. Full write-up/overview soon.

The list of about three dozen fixes/changes for Mesa 17.0-RC2 can be found via this announce message. Mesa 17.0 should be officially released in February as a big update to this open-source 3D stack.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Timothy Arceri To Tackle RadeonSI OpenGL Shader Caching
On-Disk Shader Cache Revised For Mesa, Close To Landing
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query For Intel's Mesa Driver
Mesa's Libdrm Gets USB DRM/KMS Device Detection
Mesa 17.0 Saw Less Code Changes Than Earlier Releases, But More Notable Features
Mesa 17.0-RC1 Released
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime