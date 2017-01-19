The first release candidate of Mesa 17.0 (formerly known as Mesa 13.1) is now available for testing.
Mesa 17.0 is going to be a huge release with many performance optimizations, Intel/RADV Vulkan driver improvements, OpenGL 4.2 for Haswell, Nouveau Maxwell OpenGL 4.3 support, RadeonSI OpenGL 4.5, and a wide-range of other improvements! I'll write up a feature overview detailing all of the Mesa 17 changes shortly. Mesa 17.0 feature development ended yesterday but didn't land the Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0 support nor the GLSL shader cache.
I'll also be delivering more Mesa 17.0 graphics driver benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
The brief release announcement for Mesa 17.0-RC1 can be read via the Mesa-dev list. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 17.0 are expected until officially releasing it in early February. Great work by all those open-source developers involved in this huge quarterly Mesa update.
