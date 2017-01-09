It's Official: Mesa 13.1 is Now Mesa 17.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 January 2017 at 02:25 PM EST. 14 Comments
MESA --
There was talk last year of Mesa moving to a date-based version scheme and that's now official with Mesa in Git being 17.0-devel rather than 13.1-devel.

Mesa moving forward will now use a YEAR.RELEASE-NUMBER-OF-THAT-YEAR scheme to signify their releases. Mesa 17.0 is due out in February as what was known as Mesa 13.1, then comes 17.1, 17.2, 17.3, and 17.4 if sticking to the existing quarterly release cadence. Mesa 18.0 will then kick things off in 2018.

Mesa 17.0.1 will then be the first stable point release to Mesa 17.0 and continue as 17.0.x for the point releases / minor updates.

Mesa 17.0 will be officially released in February with a grand number of changes from many RADV/ANV Vulkan driver improvements, OpenGL 4.5 for RadeonSI, in effect Nouveau NVC0 OpenGL 4.5 but not yet advertised as such, performance improvements, and much more as we've been covering in dozens of articles over its development period since Mesa 13.0.

The motivation for changing the versioning scheme as Mesa traditionally only ever bumped its major version number when reaching a major OpenGL extension level. But with Mesa now at OpenGL 4.5 compliance and no big OpenGL updates expected again, or at least for a long time, they needed to shift their versioning focus. Major Vulkan updates aren't expected to be rapid either, so moving to a year-focused versioning scheme has been their focus.
14 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
It's Getting Close Whether The OpenGL On-Disk Shader Cache Will Happen For Mesa 17.0
Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Tessellation Shaders
Mesa 13.0.3 Has A Big Serving Of i965 & RadeonSI Fixes
VC4 Gallium3D Thread Switching Work, Reviewing On-Disk Shader Cache
GLSL Copy Propagation Optimizations For Mesa
Mesa Saw More Than 10,000 Commits This Year From Record Number Of Contributors
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website
Steam Linux Client Beta Adds Idle Detection, Updated Vulkan Loader & More
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster