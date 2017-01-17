Mesa 17.0 (formerly known as Mesa 13.1) was supposed to enter its feature freeze last weekend, but that milestone and branching of the code-base didn't happen due to last minute feature work.
Haswell received OpenGL 4.5 while the branching is being delayed to now allow the Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0 patches to land. Mesa release manager Emil Velikov expects those Ivy Bridge FP64 patches to land in the next day or two and the branching would then take place.
Emil wrote this morning, "with the above work, the Intel Linux driver will provide the same [or even greater] functionality than the respective Windows and Android ones, across the board. This is a very huge milestone, which should not go unmentioned!"
Mesa 17.0 should be officially released in February. Stay tuned for more benchmarks and feature recaps.
Emil also announced this morning the Mesa 12.0.6 release candidate.
