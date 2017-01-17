Mesa 17.0 Delayed To Allow For Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 January 2017 at 10:25 AM EST. 7 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 17.0 (formerly known as Mesa 13.1) was supposed to enter its feature freeze last weekend, but that milestone and branching of the code-base didn't happen due to last minute feature work.

Haswell received OpenGL 4.5 while the branching is being delayed to now allow the Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0 patches to land. Mesa release manager Emil Velikov expects those Ivy Bridge FP64 patches to land in the next day or two and the branching would then take place.

Emil wrote this morning, "with the above work, the Intel Linux driver will provide the same [or even greater] functionality than the respective Windows and Android ones, across the board. This is a very huge milestone, which should not go unmentioned!"

Mesa 17.0 should be officially released in February. Stay tuned for more benchmarks and feature recaps.

Emil also announced this morning the Mesa 12.0.6 release candidate.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RadeonSI Nearly Clearing The OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Lands Last Minute HiZ Improvements
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Lands, Premiering With Mesa 17.0
OpenGL 4.3 Lands For Maxwell With Nouveau Gallium3D, Plus 1.5~3.5x Performance Boost
OpenGL 4.2 Now Exposed For Intel Haswell On Mesa 17.0
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support