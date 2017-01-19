After a very exciting development cycle, Mesa 17.0 was branched yesterday, officially marking the end of feature development for this next Mesa release due out in February.
The branching had been delayed most recently to allow Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0 to land, but some opposition actually grew to that regarding the hold-up of new features on the release schedule, so release manager Emil Velikov seems to have decided to go ahead and branch.
There is now the 17.0 branch and a 17.0-branchpoint in Git. The Mesa 17.0 Release Candidate 1 hasn't been announced yet, but that will likely be here soon.
I'll provide an extensive feature overview of Mesa 17.0 work along with the continued flow of fresh Intel/Radeon/Nouveau benchmarks over the weeks ahead. Mesa 17.0 should be officially released by the end of February.
