Mesa 13.0.4 Released While Waiting For Mesa 17.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 February 2017 at 06:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
Mesa 13.0.4 was released today by Collabora's Emil Velikov while the Mesa 17.0 debut is still on track for later this month.

Mesa 13.0.4 mostly has fixes to the Intel i965 and AMD RadeonSI drivers. There is also some ANV Vulkan driver fixes / minor updates and a glxgears fix for Freedreno.

Some of the specific work includes the RADV/ANV Vulkan drivers supporting v3 loader interface, some Assembly code updates to support x32, and a slew of other ANV/RADV fixes.

The listing of Mesa 13.0.4 fixes can be found via this Mesa-announce post.

Mesa 17.0 is set to be released likely within the next week or two, once the release candidates finish ironing out the bugs. Emil Velikov has been using this tracker bug for listing blocker bugs, but has mostly been used by for tracking Intel issues. Mesa 17.0 is shaping up to be a fantastic release albeit we are already attracted to the bleeding-edge work found in Mesa 17.1-devel.
