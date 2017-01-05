Emil Velikov of Collabora has announced the first stable Mesa release of 2017.
Mesa 13.0.3 ships today and it is mostly dominated by bug-fixes to the i965 and RadeonSI drivers. But there is also a number of Intel Vulkan (ANV) driver fixes, including some memory leak fixes. But in total there is around two dozen RadeonSI fixes making up this release, a few RADV fixes, and then the rest is predominantly made up of Intel fixes with Nouveau or the other drivers not seeing any real changes for this point release.
The complete list of 50+ changes for this Mesa 13.0.3 release can be found via Mesa-announce. Meanwhile, the next exciting feature update to Mesa is due out in February.
