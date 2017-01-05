Mesa 13.0.3 Has A Big Serving Of i965 & RadeonSI Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 January 2017 at 11:39 AM EST. 11 Comments
MESA --
Emil Velikov of Collabora has announced the first stable Mesa release of 2017.

Mesa 13.0.3 ships today and it is mostly dominated by bug-fixes to the i965 and RadeonSI drivers. But there is also a number of Intel Vulkan (ANV) driver fixes, including some memory leak fixes. But in total there is around two dozen RadeonSI fixes making up this release, a few RADV fixes, and then the rest is predominantly made up of Intel fixes with Nouveau or the other drivers not seeing any real changes for this point release.

The complete list of 50+ changes for this Mesa 13.0.3 release can be found via Mesa-announce. Meanwhile, the next exciting feature update to Mesa is due out in February.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
VC4 Gallium3D Thread Switching Work, Reviewing On-Disk Shader Cache
GLSL Copy Propagation Optimizations For Mesa
Mesa Saw More Than 10,000 Commits This Year From Record Number Of Contributors
VC4 Gallium3D Lands Some Minor Optimizations, 2016 Was Great For This RPi 3D Driver
Mesa Hit OpenGL 4.5, Received Vulkan Drivers, Improved Performance & More In 2016
Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Receives Some Fixes For DOOM
Popular News
Former Valve Developer: Steam Linux Project Was The Hardest
Wine 2.0 Is Looking Like It Will Be A Late January Release
A Look Back At Some Of The Best Features Added To The Linux Kernel In 2016
Intel's Clear Linux Is Working On Steam Support
WireGuard Secure Network Tunnel Is Eyeing Mainline, Running On Android
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2