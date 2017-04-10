Mediatek developers have been working to mainline their MT2701 SoC support in the Linux kernel the past number of months and with Linux 4.12 will come support to their DRM/KMS driver.
David Airlie has pulled into DRM-Next a patch series wiring up the Mediatek MT2701 DRM support. This MT2701 addition comes in at just under one thousand lines of changes.
Unfortunately, still not able to find much about the MT2701 SoC but those curious about the DRM patches can find them queued for Linux 4.12 in DRM-Next.
