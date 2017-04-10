Mediatek MT2701 Display Support Coming For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 April 2017 at 07:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Mediatek developers have been working to mainline their MT2701 SoC support in the Linux kernel the past number of months and with Linux 4.12 will come support to their DRM/KMS driver.

David Airlie has pulled into DRM-Next a patch series wiring up the Mediatek MT2701 DRM support. This MT2701 addition comes in at just under one thousand lines of changes.

Unfortunately, still not able to find much about the MT2701 SoC but those curious about the DRM patches can find them queued for Linux 4.12 in DRM-Next.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
You'll Need To Wait Until Next Week To Torture Your Linux GPU With Superposition
Polychromatic 0.3.8 Gives Greater Unofficial Love To Razer Devices On Linux
The EU Is Funding Work Into Low-Power GPU Tech
Apple To Be Parting Ways With Imagination Graphics
ARM Opens Up Compute Library With OpenCL & NEON Acceleration
Some Interesting RadeonSI vs. NVIDIA Results For An Upcoming Linux Port
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO